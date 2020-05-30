Mum’s heartbreaking tribute to her ‘precious little man’

Almost a week after two boys were killed in a rollover on a propert, the mother of one of the children has spoken of her grief.

THE heartbroken mother of one of two children killed in a remote Queensland vehicle rollover says her heart aches for her lost child, who she described as a "giving, kind, precious little man".

Jack Cameron, 10, was in a Toyota LandCruiser with three 16-year-old boys on a farm near Roma, in southwest Queensland, on Sunday morning when the vehicle flipped travelling through a ditch.

The crash killed Jack and Churchie Year 11 student Archie Gouldson.

The driver and the passenger survived, but heartbreakingly the wreckage was found by the Cameron family.

Police are investigating.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier-Mail, Jack's mother Sarah Cameron said: "Jack was the most affectionate, giving, kind, precious little man who had so much determination, energy and the biggest cheeky smile.

"Taken far too soon and our hearts are aching. He adored all his precious family and friends."

Jack's three sisters all have epilepsy, and Mrs Cameron said Jack was deeply supportive of the girls.

Epilepsy Queensland has raised more than $100,000 for the family since the tragedy.

In their own tribute to the boy, the organisation said Jack would want to protect his big sisters.

"With your support, this will be Jack's last gift," the tribute stated.

"The Cameron family have been overwhelmed with the love and support they have received from family and friends after the tragic loss of their beloved Jack in a horrific car accident."

Mrs Cameron said the fundraiser meant a lot to the family.

"(This is) so very close to our hearts - three of our four precious children have epilepsy and our Jack would want to continue helping people," she said.

"He had the biggest, kindest heart (and) he made every moment count."

A 16-year-old boy who survived the crash managed to get through to Triple 0, despite the almost non-existent phone service in the area. While the operator wasn't able to hear the boy speak, phone tracing enabled emergency services to contact the Cameron family, who discovered the wreckage and the bodies of Jack and Archie.

