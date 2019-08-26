Mum’s heartbreaking outburst at funeral

More than 300 people turned out to farewell Michaela "Mikki" Dunn today, a 24-year-old university graduate allegedly murdered by the same man accused of terrorising Sydney's CBD on a stabbing rampage earlier this month.

Before her daughter's white coffin was walked into the packed marquee at Rookwood Cemetery to Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Michaela's mum Joanne looked to the roof and through tears cried out, "so wrong".

Michaela Dunn’s mother says goodbye as the coffin is loaded into the hearse. Picture: Toby Zerna

The Dunn family buried Michaela today after she was stabbed to death allegedly by 20-year-old Mert Ney. He stands accused of killing her in her Clarence St apartment before running through Sydney's CBD armed with a knife and stabbing another woman in the back. He was eventually restrained by bystanders.

Celebrant Susan Garvan told the hundreds of mourners the 24-year-old had been "cruelly" taken away.

Emily Dunn carries a photo of her sister. Picture: Toby Zerna

"I know everyone here today would agree that Mikki was taken from us far too soon and so cruelly," Ms Garvan said.

"This inexplicable pain we're all feeling really just confirms how much Mikki meant to us all."

Through tears and laughter, Ms Dunn's older sister Emily - described at the funeral as her "soulmate" - delivered the eulogy.

Michaela's mother is supported by funeral staff. Picture: Toby Zerna

"Writing a eulogy for my baby sister is something I never thought I'd have to do, especially before her 25th birthday," she said.

Earlier this week, Emily invited friends and family to her little sister's funeral and asked them to wear colour as a tribute to Michaela.

"The world has lost someone truly special, the world will never be the same without her kindness, eye rolls and mad love of cats," she wrote on Facebook.

Michaela Dunn, 24, was fatally stabbed in the Sydney CBD stabbing rampage.

Emily told the crowd of mourners of her sister's love of travel. Michaela's social media was packed with pictures of her travels, ranging from trips to Europe, Sri Lanka and the US.

"I wish we'd had more time. There are so many of your travel stories I'll never get to hear," she said.

"Mikki may not be with us anymore but the adventures we all shared with her will live on for a very long time.

"My heart is full of sadness today. It still doesn't feel quite real. Nobody quite understands you like a sister does. We were supposed to be going to Uluru next year and to think life goes on without you is pretty incomprehensible.

"You were curious, you were loving, you were hilarious, you were generous, you were caring, you were pretty temperamental but you were joyous.

"Mikki you were one of the kindest, fiercest most generous souls I know. So full of life and love. The world is a much duller place without you. I miss you every day," Emily added through tears.

Michaela Dunn’s sister Emily waves goodbye as her sister’s coffin is loaded into the hearse. Picture: Toby Zerna

The sky was grey throughout the funeral service as rain sprinkled onto the packed marquee and her heartbroken friends and family sobbed at how cruelly she had been taken away.

A handful of Mikki's closest friends also said a few words.

One of her best friends Ashleigh, whose social media was full of pictures of Michaela, shook as she told the crowd through tears that saying goodbye to her closest friend was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do".

"For some reason, it's really hard to come up with the words to say goodbye to someone who was, is, such a large part of who I am today," Ashleigh said.

Ashleigh Elise pays tribute to her friend Michaela Dunn. Picture: Instagram/@ashleigh_elise

"To come up with words for someone I was always with, the person that was always at the end of my phone calls whether they were good or bad, the person who honestly made me a better person and truly taught me how life should be lived … to say goodbye is the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

She and Michaela had "instantly clicked" after Ashleigh moved to Sydney three years ago.

"It was over the last 18 months, as soon as she got home from jetsetting around Asia and Europe, that we truly became practically wives," she said.

"My god, did we have all of you questioning our friendship?" Ashleigh said, drawing a laugh out of Michaela's parents and her sister.

"Michaela's life was so unfairly short … Michaela was nothing but good … Thank you for the greatest times of my life and thank you for making Sydney a home to me. Thank you for always being by my side. We are all so truly touched by the epitome of joy. I love you."

Michaela’s mother in tears as she arrives at Rookwood Cemetery. Picture: Toby Zerna

One of her closest friends Holly said she needed her friend to know she was "honoured to have known you".

"Mikki saying goodbye to you today is the hardest thing I've ever had to do," Holly said in words read out by a friend.

"You changed me as a person with your unconditional love and kindness.

"I need you to know that I am honoured to have known you, honoured that you loved me back, honoured that you chose to share so much of your life with me, honoured to have had you by my side for so long.

"Honoured, proud, blessed and completely in love with you forever and always."

Loved ones carry Michaela Dunn’s coffin. Picture: Toby Zerna

Mikki's coffin was walked out to the song Forever Young as her family and friends mourned how quickly and cruelly she was taken away.

Her family and friends were invited to share their favourite memories of the 24-year-old at the wake at the Carnarvon Golf Club.