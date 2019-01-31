Menu
Virginia Muir drunk drove her teenage children through McDonald's, Currimundi while more than twice the legal limit.
Crime

Mum's drunk Macca's run proves costly mistake

Amber Hooker
by
31st Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:50 AM
A MOTHER who drunk drove her teenage children through McDonald's was caught days later driving to get groceries on a suspended licence.

Virginia Margaret Muir blew a blood alcohol concentration of 0.106, more than double the legal limit, when police caught up with her the night of December 17.

She admitted to having driven after drinking alcohol, as the children were hungry and she "didn't feel like cooking".

Her licence was immediately suspended, but when police caught her two days later driving to Coles she admitted she knew her licence was suspended.

Muir pleaded guilty today to drink driving, driving on a suspended licence and not supplying her identification.

The court heard Muir was a disability pensioner suffered cognitive defects resulting in memory loss and a learning disability.

Muir's licence was totally disqualified until January 19, 2021, and she was fined $800 for both driving charges.

