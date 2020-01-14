Mum’s disgusting Amazon order diaper surprise

A New Jersey mother was disgusted to find the box of nappies she ordered contained ones that had been used already.

A MUM in New Jersey says that she got a gross surprise when she opened a package of diapers she ordered from Amazon.

"After a 12+ hour workday, I come home exhausted with my eyes burning from overuse," wrote Nassly Sales in a Facebook post on January 9. "In the dark, I open my newly arrived box of diapers from Amazon to change my child before I go to sleep.

"I take the plastic bag out and immediately notice that it is heavier than normal. I place them on my bed next to my exposed child," she added. "I turn on the lights to my greatest shock … these diapers are SOILED! It stinks of poop and urine! The packaging was tampered with and Amazon actually sold me neatly placed soiled diapers!"

CBS 3 reports that Ms Sales orders two boxes of nappies each month from Amazon for her two daughters, one of whom is immune compromised. In her Facebook post, Ms Sales wrote that she disinfected her bed after opening the package of soiled Luvs nappies and contacted Amazon, which offered her a refund on the gift card she used to purchase them.

"I want a regular refund," she wrote. "I'm afraid to shop at Amazon again."

Ms Sales bought the diapers from the retailer's Amazon Warehouse section, CBS 3 reports. Amazon Warehouse lets people shop for "pre-owned, used, and open box items", according to the retail giant's description of the section on its website. In her Facebook post, Ms Sales said she had notified the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention about the disgusting delivery.

CBS 3 reports that Amazon is investigating the situation.

"We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards," an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News via email. "We worked directly with the customer to address this situation."

