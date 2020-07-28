Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TRAGIC LOSS: Marcus DiFonzo, 33, was killed by a drunk driver in the US state of Michigan on July 11 and his family are desperately trying to bring him home. Picture: Contributed.
TRAGIC LOSS: Marcus DiFonzo, 33, was killed by a drunk driver in the US state of Michigan on July 11 and his family are desperately trying to bring him home. Picture: Contributed.
News

Mum’s desperate bid to bring son home after fatal crash

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 6:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Central Queensland mother is on an emotional quest to bring home her son, who died in tragic circumstances in the United States 17 days ago.

Marcus DiFonzo, 33, was killed by a drunk driver in Michigan on July 11.

His mother, Ellen Smail from Gladstone, is unable to fly to the US and is reportedly facing a mountain of COVID-related red tape as she tries to bring Marcus back to Australia.

A heartbroken Ms Smail detailed her plight on talk show Studio 10 this morning.

She said a major issue was the space needed to fly Marcus home with a casket.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Ms Smail and her family, with more than $34,000 already donated.

The page describes Marcus as a “larger than life personality with a huge heart, infectious smile and a beautiful soul”.

“We need your help to bring Marcus home to his family and friends in Australia,” it reads.

“This is a logistical, emotional and expensive process during this time.

“The funds raised will be directed to Marcus’ mum, Ellen Smail, to fund the costs of flights, travel and funeral homes costs, etc in order to repatriate Marcus back to Australia.”

More Stories

covid-19 gofundme campaign marcus difonzo
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Step back in time: Gladstone Commercial Hotel’s rich history

        premium_icon Step back in time: Gladstone Commercial Hotel’s rich history

        Business Now called the Reef Hotel, the premises was purchased by the Ganim family in 2002.

        Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        premium_icon Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        Environment Colin Boyce MP’s comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane...

        Can you help? Search for Gladstone WWII relics and stories

        premium_icon Can you help? Search for Gladstone WWII relics and stories

        News The Boyne Tannum RSL sub-branch is holding a celebration of VJ Day on August 15.

        Mine expansion hearing: Experts say flood levels acceptable

        premium_icon Mine expansion hearing: Experts say flood levels acceptable

        News Experts have presented evidence into potential flood levels for the Mount Larcom...