Mum’s desperate bid to bring son home after fatal crash

TRAGIC LOSS: Marcus DiFonzo, 33, was killed by a drunk driver in the US state of Michigan on July 11 and his family are desperately trying to bring him home. Picture: Contributed.

A Central Queensland mother is on an emotional quest to bring home her son, who died in tragic circumstances in the United States 17 days ago.

Marcus DiFonzo, 33, was killed by a drunk driver in Michigan on July 11.

His mother, Ellen Smail from Gladstone, is unable to fly to the US and is reportedly facing a mountain of COVID-related red tape as she tries to bring Marcus back to Australia.

A heartbroken Ms Smail detailed her plight on talk show Studio 10 this morning.

She said a major issue was the space needed to fly Marcus home with a casket.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Ms Smail and her family, with more than $34,000 already donated.

The page describes Marcus as a “larger than life personality with a huge heart, infectious smile and a beautiful soul”.

“We need your help to bring Marcus home to his family and friends in Australia,” it reads.

“This is a logistical, emotional and expensive process during this time.

“The funds raised will be directed to Marcus’ mum, Ellen Smail, to fund the costs of flights, travel and funeral homes costs, etc in order to repatriate Marcus back to Australia.”