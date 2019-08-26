Mum's desperate act to avoid the police

FINED: Kylah-Rae Rose Foster was fined $2750 for multiple driving without a licence and drug possession offences.

A YOUNG mum who repeatedly drove without a licence and even swerved to the wrong side of the road to avoid a police direction to pull over has been fined more than $2700.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday saw Kylah-Rae Rose Foster, 21, plead guilty to multiple driving without a licence repeat offender charges, contravene requirement of police, possess dangerous drugs and utensils charges.

It was heard that Foster's first offence occurred on November 3, when police pulled her over with two passengers in her car. A search of the car by officers uncovered 16.7 grams of marijuana in clip-seal bags.

Police also found two glass pipes with white powder residue inside.

Two weeks later police intercepted her car at 1.40am on Walker St and checks revealed she was an unlicensed driver.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said the most serious offence was one which occurred on January 20.

Foster was driving along Walker St when police tried to intercept her for an RBT.

But, fearing being caught driving while disqualified again, Foster swerved to the wrong side of the road to get away. She drove away from police, who did not pursue her.

Foster was also caught with .022 grams of the drug ice on a separate date.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Foster was a single mum to three children, who had similar drug-offending history.

Ms Hartigan it was concerning to see Foster commit a fourth offence.

She noted Foster's drug offending was "persistent".

"If you appear in this court again or in the next year, the fines will disappear and you will need supervision," she said.

Foster was fined $2750 and convictions were recorded.