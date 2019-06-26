Mum's cracking success and outstanding service recognised

BUSINESS EXCELLENCE: Dr Alison Young from Innate Chiropractic has been nominated for the national 2019 AusMumpreneur Awards.

BUSINESS EXCELLENCE: Dr Alison Young from Innate Chiropractic has been nominated for the national 2019 AusMumpreneur Awards. Glen Porteous

DOCTOR Alison Young of Innate Chiropractic was one of almost 2000 nominees for the national 2019 AusMumpreneur Awards.

The awards are to celebrate and recognise Australian mums in business achieving outstanding success in areas including business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.

It recognises the growing number of women who balance motherhood and business.

Dr Young has a passion for helping mums and children in the region. She opened her Gladstone practice in September 2017.

"It's pretty exciting to be nominated for this award,” she said.

"All the hard work for the mums in Gladstone makes you feel it is all worth it.

"There are many benefits to balancing business and motherhood. By working for myself, I am able to set work hours that support my community and family.

"There's more to this service than just doing the chiropractic work. The person can heal better if you have that connection with them especially with mother and child.”

Dr Young has completed her Masters in Chiropractic Science in Paediatrics and did five years of undergraduate chiropractic degree.

She previously worked in Perth for 10 years before moving to Queensland with a brief eight month stint in Gladstone 2015 the headed to South Korea for nearly two years.

There are 1970 nominations for the awards. Winners will be announced Melbourne this September.