Mum’s close call with scammer turns into charitable act

Tracy-anne Beecroft has delivered grocery packs to those less fortunate in the region.

A GLADSTONE mum felt used after she almost fell for a scam by a man who claimed to have no food.

But the close call with a scammer was an opportunity to give to those who need it most.

It was during the Easter period when Tracy-anne Beecroft saw the man’s plight on Facebook asking for food.

Ms Beecroft was about to deliver him $200 worth of groceries and other food donations from friends when she was tipped off he was a scammer.

“I had all this food in the car, with people still dropping off stuff for me,” Ms Beecroft said.

“I was doing this all for this bloke who was pleading his case to me, I don’t normally fall for things like that”.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, Ms Beecroft decided to help others in the region.

She posted on Facebook asking if anyone needed food and was inundated with responses.

“I felt bad everyone had donated to me and trusted me and so I was like ‘I’m not going to keep it’,” she said.

Over the Easter break, she had delivered to 13 families.

Since the holidays, Ms Beecroft estimates she has helped about 30 people, many of them being families, people with disabilities and people in domestic violence situations.

Ms Beecroft said she was inspired to help as she’d been in a similar situation where she needed financial help.

“A lot of people are quite embarrassed and won’t say anything,” she said.

“I know what it’s like, and how you can get judged, and I want to help them out now so hopefully down the line they can help someone too.”

Ms Beecroft said she does as much as she can to help but supplies are getting low.

If you want to donate, ring Ms Beecroft on 0401 396 500.