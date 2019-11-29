Mum’s clever $3 wallpaper hack goes viral

A mum has proved a little can go a long way after transforming her son's nursery using just a $3 item.

The UK woman was on the hunt for wallpaper for her eight-month-old son's feature wall, but after being deterred by its expensive cost, the creative mum decided to do it herself.

After finding inspiration online, Staysha Critchlow, roped in her twin sister Amy into helping transform the room using a sponge that set her back just £1.75 ($3).

And in just two hours. the pair managed to create an impressive-looking textured wall.

A UK mum transformed her son’s nursery using a cheap household item and some paint, to create this ‘wallpaper’ feature. Picture: Facebook

"That's looks AMAZING! A Massive giraffe and some greenery in there would finish it off nicely," one person commented, after MS Critchlow's posted photos of the transformation to the Facebook group DIY On A Budget

More than 1000 members have commented on the post, complimenting the twins in their savvy approach which also included the use of Dulux's Spiced Honey paint.

"I want a room like that!" one member added.

"That's really cool, I might do that in my daughter's room, she will have the biggest wall as a feature wall and I think I'll do this on the other walls," a mum wrote.

Others said the clever sponge hack gave them inspiration to makeover their own homes, with some saying they nailed the "wallpaper" look.

After posting photos of the makeover in a Facebook group, many commented on the clever idea.

"I think this looks fantastic and has given me a great idea for my own home … well done to your sister!" a woman posted.

"What a fantastic idea, you've inspired me to do this rather than frog tape in my girls room," said another eager member.

A third commented: "I thought it was wallpaper. Looks amazing."

Ms Critchlow told The Sun she was "so pleased", adding "it really does look like wallpaper".

"The room isn't finished yet but I will be adding other accessories and all of his new furniture and toys to make it into a woodland theme."

OTHER CLEVER HOME HACKS:

It's not the first time a cheap hack has gone viral.

Just last week a woman revealed how she removed black mould growing in her bathroom using a $2 item.

Posting to the Facebook group Cleaning Tips & Tricks :) the British woman explained how she used cotton wool, setting you back just a couple of dollars and bleach to get her tub looking brand new again.

The before and after photos showed a thick layer of black mould in the corners of the wall behind her tub.

Another woman revealed how she got rid of mould in her bathtub using cotton wool and bleach. Picture: Facebook

After taking tips from members of the group who advised she soak cotton wool in bleach and leave it overnight, the woman was shocked to discover it actually worked.

When she posted the photos to the group, it received an overwhelming response with fellow members also wanting to try it.

"Wow that's amazing! I've tried bleach countless times but never on cotton wool," one person wrote.

"I couldn't believe it when I took the cotton wool off this morning! Absolutely amazing," the woman responded.

She soaked the wool into bleach and left it overnight and to her shock it actually got her tub looking brand new again. Picture: Facebook

Earlier this year, a woman shared her impressive before and after shots of her beige sofa after giving it a good scrub using a $5.49 denture cleaner called Poliden.

It was praised by a number of different users of the Facebook group called, Mums Who Clean, who say it's transformed their mucky kitchen tiles, revitalised old couches and even wiped out nasty odours from smelly shoes.

Earlier this year another woman shared images of her stained sofa. Picture: Mums Who Clean

After mixing three of the tablets with some warm water in a spray bottle, she said she let the solution soak in for five minutes before scrubbing the sofa "hard" with a dish wash brush - using a towel to absorb the dirty water.

The mum repeated this trick until the towel came back clean, using three bottles of water and nine tablets in total to make her sofa look as good as new.