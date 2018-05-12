Mums celebrate their special day early at local kindy

CHILDREN from Gladstone's Birralee Kindergarten have celebrated Mother's Day early.

Yesterday the kindy kids invited mothers and grandmothers to their Higgins St Campus for a special morning tea, which included gifts and pampering.

Birralee teacher Michelle Clement said the children aged 4-5 had been looking forward to the day for weeks.

"Their parents have come in, including mums and grandmothers, for a mother's day morning tea," she said.

"They've come in to be pampered and spoilt by their children and to spend some quality time with them.

"They're giving hand massages, painting their fingernails and doing their hair.

Stella and Fiona Balkin at Birralee's Mother's Day celebrations. Matt Taylor GLA110518MUMS

"And then they have some craft activities and drawings inside to do with their parents."

The children also made crowns and gifts to give to their mums, as well as cards and beaded necklaces.

Michelle said it was important to teach the value of Mother's Day, even at a young age.

"It's nice for kids to sometimes look outside themselves and be able to give back what everyone gives to them," she said.

"We have an open-door policy here at Birralee so our parents and families are welcome all the time.

"They come in to do individual rosters or we have other functions like Easter parties."

Melissa Rotondo's daughter Claudia attends the kindy.

She said it was good to spend time with the children in their learning environment.

"It's been great fun," Melissa said.

Benson and Koa Loakes at Birralee's Mother's Day celebrations Matt Taylor GLA110518MUMS

"Claudia's been talking about it for the last few weeks so she's very excited.

"It's nice to spend some time with them in their kindy environment and they're really excited about us coming.

"She's made me a beautiful crown with love hearts and she was really excited to give that to me."

Melissa said she was looking forward to spending time with the whole family on Sunday, as well as her own mother and mother-in-law.