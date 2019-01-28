Menu
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017. Paul Braven GLA010217_Police_Cou
Mum's bomb threat after police harassment claims

Sarah Barnham
28th Jan 2019 5:30 AM
A MUM who threatened to blow up the Gladstone police station over claims officers were harassing her son has been released on parole.

Maxine Victoria Frescon pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges including use a carriage service to make a threat to cause serious harm, obstruct police, possess dangerous drugs and permit place.

On November 5 Frescon made a phone call to the Minister for Police and Emergency services and left a voice mail.

"Hi, can you call Maxine?" she said.

"I need to speak with you about police harassment in Gladstone, otherwise I will put a bomb in your f---ing cop shop, I'm sick of you c---- harassing my f---ing kids."

Officers went to Frescon's home and arrested her.

She has spent the past 86 days in custody.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client suffered a tragic upbringing.

He said Frescon was also burdened with the care of her 30-year-old son who suffered a brain injury after a spear tackle in football.

Mr Pepito said Frescon also missed out on having crucial surgery since being in prison.

He said Frescon also volunteered in the community.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella took into account the three months Frescon had been in jail for and sentenced her to seven months jail with immediate parole.

She was also placed on a good behaviour bond for 12 months.

bomb threat gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court police station
