Mum’s $25k transformation to be ‘edgy Barbie’

Sharai, 30, is a mum-of-one who's addicted to getting tattoos. Picture: Instagram/@hoorayitssharai

A mum-of-one has revealed she's addicted to getting tattoos all over her body and has spent £14,000 ($A25,000) on her "edgy Barbie" transformation.

Sharai, 30, a beautician and bartender from Colorado in the US, has covered her neck, shoulders, stomach and arms in ink.

She's spent $25,000 on her 'edgy Barbie' transformation. Picture: Instagram/@hoorayitssharai

She told the Daily Star: "My brother passed away when he was 22 and had just started his first sleeve, so I wanted to finish that for him and get a sleeve.

"Then it became addicting for my own self. I now have two sleeves, my neck, chest, stomach, and leg. Too many to count.

"I've spent about $US10,000 ($A13,000) and I always want more - I'm starting my leg sleeve at the moment."

The US Instagram model, who wants to look like an "edgy Barbie", spent a further $US10,000 ($A13,000) on a boob job when she was 19.

Sharai says her aim is to be 'the best influence' for her daughter. Picture: Instagram/@hoorayitssharai

Sharai also gets regular filler and Botox - and says her family are totally behind her, as her mum and dad are also heavily tattooed.

She added: "I would say the look I go for is 90's Pamela Anderson with Tommy Lee's tattoos.

"My dream is to be the best influence and mother I can be for my daughter.

"And hopefully to have enough influence where I can help women, animals and my community."

