Mum’s $15 Kmart ‘nightie’ hack

Belle Pikko’s eye for style has sent social media into a spin, especially after she revealed she was wearing a $15 nightie from Kmart. Picture: Facebook/Belle Pikko

BELLE Pikko isn't afraid to break a few rules in the name of fashion - and has no problems shopping for an outfit from any section of her favourite store, Kmart.

Ms Pikko, from New South Wales, recently took to Facebook to share snaps revealing how she put together a party look by pairing a $15 nightie from the retailer with faux leather slides.

"Not a hack, but instead of using this as a nightie, thought this is a perfect dress, especially on hot days like today when we are off to a barbecue," the delighted mum captioned her post.

She told news.com.au while she didn't usually shop in the nightwear section for daywear, she was taken by the pattern and cut of the nightgown and knew instinctively it would work.

"I tried it on, put some on sandals, also Kmart, and what do you know I have a breezy summer outfit for a total of $22. I was pretty happy," she said.

Belle Pikko created the ‘perfect’ summer outfit by combining a $15 nightie and brown faux leather slides from Kmart. Picture: Facebook/Belle Pikko

Since sharing to a Facebook page dedicated to Kmart hacks, Ms Pikko's post has generated more than 2000 reactions.

However, commenters are divided over whether the nightie actually "works" as daywear.

"I wouldn't have known that wasn't a little slip dress! So cute and there's plenty around that cost a fortune so great effort," one enthused.

Another added: "That looks fantastic! It looks like a dress, I would never have guessed it was a nightie! You look fantastic!"

"Good on you for thinking outside the box. It looks fabulous," a third said.

Little details such as crossed back straps helped the nightie look more like a slip dress. Picture: Facebook/Belle Pikko

Kmart’s palm print nightie features slide splits and a relaxed fit. Picture: Supplied

Others commenting said it wasn't the nightie as much as the "psychological" barrier of wearing sleepwear that would stop them from copying Ms Pikko's look.

"Even though you can't tell it is a nightie, to me it's psychological and I don't think I could do it knowing it came from sleepwear. Be too paranoid everyone would know I was out in my PJs," one said.

A second remarked: "I think it looks great, but I would worry someone would say 'I saw that in the sleepwear section at Kmart' and make a big deal about it."

Another added: "I thought about buying this as a dress but was worried if I wear it out loads of people would know it was a nightie so chickened out but looks good as a dress."

It's not the first time the budget retailer has released a clothing item that has sent Aussie shoppers into a spin.

One Kmart lover shared a snap of herself wearing this two-piece, raving about its secret function. Picture: Instagram / The Kmart LoverSource: Instagram

Late last year Kmart released a $12 leopard-print bikini that did more than just look good at the beach.

The two-piece came with a pair of high-waisted bottoms that had a built-in tummy control feature designed to help wearers look and feel their best.

And just from the reaction on social media at the time, people couldn't get enough.

On Instagram, women have been sharing selfies of themselves wearing the gorgeous two-piece - which costs $24 for both the bra and bottoms - calling it "fabulous" and "awesome".

Dedicated fan page of the budget retailer, The Kmart Lover, shared an adorable snap of a fan in the bikini, beaming confidently for the camera as she posed in her bathers.

"Love these," one person commented.

"Holy heck they look awesome on you," another said.