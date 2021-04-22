Menu
Crime

Mum with the worse DV history ever seen jailed

by Erin Smith
22nd Apr 2021 3:50 PM
A 49-year-old Redcliffe mother has been jailed after telling her teenage daughter she was going to kill her grandmother to get her back.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on April 22 and pleaded guilty to four offences including three breach of domestic violence orders and a wilful damage charge.

Court documents revealed the woman on April 20, 2020, called her 13-year-old daughter, who she was not supposed to contact, three times and left messages.

The messages said: "I will kill your grandmother, you understand, to get to you. I will do anything to get to you. I've been to jail twice for you. I will kill for you."

A second breach related to a three-month period from April to June 2020, where the woman sent 61 emails to one of the people named on the order.

Originally published as Mum with the worse DV history ever seen jailed

 

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

