A MOTHER-of-three with no criminal history has been busted with more than 95g of marijuana she claims was used for medicinal purposes.
Mum with no criminal history caught out in search warrant

Sarah Barnham
by
9th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
A MOTHER-of-three with no criminal history has been busted with more than 95g of marijuana she claims was used for medicinal purposes.

Danielle Rene Moynahan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possess a relevant thing.

Police executed a search warrant at Moynahan's home on February 15, 2019.

Officers found 95.4g of marijuana and a set of scales officers suspected were used in commission of the drugs.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was taking prescription medication for bulging discs in her back but could not handle the side effects.

This led Moynahan to use marijuana, Ms Ditchfield told the court.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said a side effect of using marijuana meant she would wind up in court.

Ms Ditchfield said her client, a mother of three, had since switched back to her prescribed medication.

Mr Kinsella said it was clear Moynahan "has a lot on her plate”.

"This has been a wakeup call for you,” Mr Kinsella said.

"You were caught with not an insignificant amount of cannabis.”

Mr Kinsella put Moynahan on a good behaviour bond for six months.

He said if she offended again, she would have to pay $500.

No conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

