She was caught driving less than 24 hours after a court disqualified her.
News

Mum who drove day after being disqualified spared jail

Peter Hardwick
by
26th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA woman who was caught driving less than 24 hours after being disqualified from driving by the court has escaped a jail sentence.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan explained to Sharaya Denice Anne Close that driving in contravention of a court order was considered very serious and people did go to jail for showing such contempt for court orders.

The mother of four had been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months on February 6 by the same court, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

However, about 4.15am the next day she was pulled over by police while driving on James St, having shown police an expired New South Wales driver's licence.

When police checks found she was disqualified, the 27-year-old admitted she knew she was disqualified and that she had been driving home.

Her solicitor Joe Millican told the court his client had been with her partner at a family gathering but when a dispute erupted at the gathering she had just wanted to get them home so she had driven.

Close pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to stealing two singlets from Target Grand Central on January 31.

Magistrate Keegan noted Close already had an outstanding SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Register) debt of $3500 and said she would not impose any more fines. Instead, Ms Keegan placed Close on six months probation and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for the mandatory two years. Ms Keegan ordered the convictions not be recorded.
 

