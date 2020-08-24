Mum who crashed with BAC of 0.223 ‘lucky to be alive’

A woman was rushed to hospital after a single vehicle car crash at Clermont.

A woman was rushed to hospital after a single vehicle car crash at Clermont.

A CLERMONT mother sustained life-threatening injuries from a crash that occurred while she was drink driving, more than four times the legal limit.

Clermont Magistrates Court heard that Elizabeth Maureen Guymer, 36, was involved in a single vehicle crash on Copperfield Rd, about 4.20pm on May 27.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which caused severe damage to the vehicle, and were required to cut Guymer out of the vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said she sustained severe injuries and was taken to Clermont Hospital where a blood sample returned a high range alcohol reading of .223 per cent BAC.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital due to the severity of the injuries and was also issued an immediate notice of suspension, the court heard.

Guymer, a mother of six, told the court she sustained a fractured skull, rib fractures, and brain bleed among other injuries.

“I realise my mistake. To be honest, the feat that accident put into me is indescribable.

“I was terribly afraid when I woke up that I had my kids in the car,” Guymer said.

She still suffers “pretty wild” pain from the injuries and is still recovering from damage to her leg.

Doctors told her just how lucky she was to be alive, the court heard.

Remorseful for her actions, Guymer told the court she had sought out help from alcohol services in Moranbah.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the incident demonstrated just how serious the offence of drink driving was, causing “life threatening injuries”.

“You have been advised how fortunate you are to have survived the accident,” he said.

Guymer demonstrated a high level of commitment to seeking rehabilitation and dealing with underlying issues that led to the poor decision making, the court heard.

“Determination will assist you to keep down the path you’ve commenced,” Mr Walker said.

Guymer pleaded guilty on August 19 at Clermont Magistrates Court to driving while under the influence of liquor.

She was ordered to a 15 month probation order and was disqualified from driving for eight months.

Mr Walker said it would have been a 12 month disqualification, however, she had already been without her licence for about three months.