Kaylah Maree Schurmann, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.
News

Mum weeps after drug possession penalty

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
25th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
A mother who was caught with methamphetamines, wept in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday as she was convicted.

Kaylah Maree Schurmann, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford and police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins.

On the night of November 25 last year, patrolling police officers intercepted a car at Clinton.

Schurmann was the passenger in the vehicle and a search of the car and occupants was conducted by police.

Police found 0.1 of a gram of methamphetamine on Schurmann and she was issued a notice to appear in court for possessing the dangerous drug.

When Schurmann was questioned as to why she had the meth, she told police it was due to her family circumstances.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford acknowledged the small amount of the dangerous drug involved, however, he noted it was the third time Schurmann had been before the court for drug offending.

Mr Woodford convicted and fined Schurmann, who wept during the proceedings, $800.

“Go out there and get some help for your problem,” he said.

Gladstone Observer

