Mum sues son, daughter-in-law who 'left her nowhere to live'

Gary and Kym Young are being sued by Gary's mother, Pauline Ann Buchan, for damages after alleged plans for the trio to live together fell apart.

A FOOD fight and arguments over cleaning were subject of the trial of a mother suing her son and daughter-in-law for damages after their plans to live on a property together fell apart.

Pauline Ann Buchan took the witness stand in Maroochydore District Court today on the first day of trial where she claimed she gave money to Gary Paul Young and his wife, Kym Louise Young to buy a property for them all to live on.

According to RP Data, the couple bought a Kentish Road, Kiels Mountain property for $510,000 in early 2016 which featured a house, shed and swimming pool.

Ms Buchan told the court she sent money to the Youngs and exchanged messages and emails about suitable properties in 2015, but during a visit in 2016 began to change her mind about living with the pair.

She claimed Mrs Young gave her a cold welcome and when the couple took her to see the new house, Ms Buchan said they told her she could build a second house on the property.

"I didn't realise I had to put something on myself," Ms Buchan told the court.

"I thought I would stay on the side of the house or the shed."

Ms Buchan said during her stay she was made to feel unwelcome and during an argument at a restaurant after she expressed her discomfort that a male friend of the couple was staying there, Mrs Young threw chips at her husband.

She further claimed Mrs Young told her she hadn't done a good enough job at helping them clean their rental property before moving into the home they bought.

After Ms Buchan left, messages revealed Mrs Young didn't want her living with them full time yet and thought her mother-in-law should live in a mobile home on the property for four to five years before they'd consider building.

"I was to go there, I was to live happily ever after," Ms Buchan said.

"This was never discussed."

She said she'd tried to talk with them about financial issues during her stay, but it never happened.

Ms Buchan said she didn't sign any paper work for the Kiels Mountain property as she didn't want the responsibility and wanted everything to be "as easy as possible".

Mr and Mrs Young have started a Gofundme account in a bid to raise money for their legal defence which they said would cost between $30,000 and $38,000 for a three-day trial.

As of yesterday it had raised $8580.

They claimed they had already spent $26,000 defending themselves after mediation and settlement offers failed.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow.