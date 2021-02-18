Mum speaks out as man who left her son for dead reoffends

Trinity Beach man Scott "Moses" Bradley who was killed in a hit and run incident at Mossman. Picture: Facebook

Trinity Beach man Scott "Moses" Bradley who was killed in a hit and run incident at Mossman. Picture: Facebook

Scott ‘Moses’ Bradley had just turned 24 when he tragically died as a result of a hit and run incident in 2016.

Five years later the man who left Mr Bradley for dead, Troy Anthony Salam was back before the courts on more traffic offences.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drug-driving and having an unregistered vehicle.

For years Mr Bradley’s mother Janice Bradley has campaigned to see hit and run laws in Queensland changed so offenders, like Mr Salam of Gladstone, are unable to get back on the roads so quickly.

In 2018, Salam received a total of six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months, and was disqualified for 12 months for driving without due care and attention and for failing to remain at a road incident.

Scott “Moses” Bradley was walking home from his 24th birthday celebrations at Mossman on September 3, 2016, when he was struck by Salam’s 1996 Ford Falcon on Junction St.

“There is no justice for hit and run victims,” Mrs Bradley said.

“Since I lost my son in 2016 there have been many innocent Queensland lives taken.

“Most fatalities are from recidivist drivers with atrocious driving records.”

Mrs Bradley is among a number of people asking for harsher penalties for hit and run offenders.

A petition was launched in 2018 by Scott and Rachael Bowden from Weipa asking for the maximum penalty for hit and run drivers to be raised to 10 years after they lost their son Michael, aged 20, in a hit and run on June 9, 2018.

Mrs Bradley said she would like see the laws in Queensland changed to match those in Western Australia where offenders who leave the scene face a maximum penalty of 20 years.

“Salam has not and will not ever do the right thing,” Mrs Bradley said.

“So why at the age of 50 do you think he would change?

“How many more lives are at risk while he is driving on our roads.

“We urgently need a new law introduced for recidivist drivers – permanently remove their licence and lock them up if they drive on our roads.”

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said Queensland’s penalties were monitored to ensure they aligned with community expectations.

“Queensland has tiered penalties that apply to a person who does not stop and render assistance at a crash where someone has been killed or seriously injured,” she said.

“Penalties were significantly increased in 2018.

“If a person fails to stop and offer medical assistance, a maximum fine of $16,014 or three years imprisonment applies.

“A mandatory driver's licence disqualification of six months also applies.

“If dangerous driving is involved, a maximum term of imprisonment of 14 years applies and the mandatory minimum licence disqualification is 12 months.”