ANIMAL CRUELTY: A Chinchilla woman saved a kitten that was tossed from a moving vehicle on Frame St. Pic: Supplied
News

Mum and son horrified to see kittens thrown from moving car

Peta McEachern
28th Jan 2020 1:06 PM
A HORRIFYING act of animal cruelty has left a mother and son disturbed after witnessing a ghastly act on their morning school run.

Chinchilla mum Bronwyn Hogan said she was driving her six-year-old son on the way to his first day of school for 2020 when she spotted a kitten being thrown from the car travelling in front of her.

"As I turned onto Frame St to go out towards the main road, I noticed something bounce beneath someone's tire," Ms Bronwyn said.

"When I slowed down and stopped I realised it was a kitten … I thought it might have come from a house.

"As I kept driving, I got to the intersection to go onto Zeller St, and when I got onto the main drag (Chinchilla S Rd) there was another kitten that just got tossed."

"That's when I noticed okay they must be coming out of that car, because another kitten just appeared out of nowhere.

"I jumped on my breaks and picked up the kitten, and the driver of the white car turned around looked at me and then took off real quick."

Slamming on the brakes at the busy intersection Ms Hogan and her son jumped out of the car and scooped up the kitten.

"He was pretty horrified and that's why I put the announcement on Facebook because I was absolutely disgusted and horrified," Ms Bronwyn said.

Mrs Hogan said the vehicle she believed the kittens were being thrown from was a white 2009-2012 SUV, Holden Captiva model - driven by a man.

"I never noticed the number plate because I was too worried about the kitten," she said.

Upon arriving at the Chinchilla State School with the kitten - and after speaking with the office - the kitten was quickly homed by a loving staff member.

A second kitten was picked up by another resident. 

"Both went to loving homes and I'm thinking why could that man do that? Within 10 minutes of walking into that office that kitten had a loving home... I just don't understand the motive," Ms Bronwyn said.

Report a Cruelty Case via our Cruelty Hotline: 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625) or 1300 852 188

More information at www.rspcaqld.org.au

