Newborn’s ‘massive’ surprise for mum

A new mum was stunned when her baby daughter was born with a front tooth.

Bethany Green, 18, couldn't believe her eyes when little Avery opened her mouth for the first time.

The tot was born weighing a healthy 2.92kg on January 16 following a normal pregnancy and a short four-hour labour.

But midwives at the UK hospital where she was born quickly noticed something very unusual about her - she had a pearly white growing from her lower gums.

Now four weeks old, Avery has just become the youngest patient at her dentists surgery in Blackpool.

She is due to have her first check-up this week to allow dentists to examine the almost fully-grown milk tooth to determine the best course of action to take.

According to BabyCenter, most babies get their first tooth between four and seven months of age, however a small number are born with one or more that are called "natal teeth".

It is estimated that just one in every 2000 babies are born with natal teeth.

Bethany said: "Avery was born with the tooth coming out a little bit, and now she's four weeks, it's properly out. It's massive."

After a midwife told the new mum - who didn't realise she was expecting until she was seven months along - the bub looked like she "had a tooth", Bethany took her to a dentist to get checked out.

"I went in and they hadn't seen it before but had heard of it," she said.

"They wanted me to come into an appointment where a student dentist is there as well so they can learn about it."

As a result, Bethany, who is now juggling motherhood with studying as well as working as a waitress, decided to bottle-feed her baby.

She added people were stunned when they saw the tooth on such a little bub.

She said: "Everyone comments on it because they've never seen it before. Everyone at work has been taking pictures of her."

Luckily, Avery takes the attention in her stride, with Bethany describing her as "quiet".

"She only really cries when she's hungry. She sleeps most of the day," she said.

"I've been doing work from home and only going in this week.

"This week my mum and dad have been looking after her for me so I can actually do my essays. They love her. They're very proud."

Professor Richard Welbury, honorary consultant in paediatric dentistry at the University of Central Lancashire, said: "In paediatric dentistry, it's quite common for us to get calls from neonatal units to say there's a child born with a tooth, but it may not be something that a general dental practice would see very often.

"There may be more than one; I have never seen more than two at a time.

"They are usually part of the normal quota of baby teeth, but in rare cases they may be extra teeth."

He went on to explain treatment involves helping the teeth "mature" as normal milk teeth.

"There are three reasons why we would take them out. The first is that they would be a danger to the baby's airway," Professor Welbury explained.

"They may be very loose and there would be a danger that they could come loose and go into the baby's lungs.

"The second reason is they could ulcerate the underside of the baby's tongue, and the third reason would be if the mother is breastfeeding and that's painful."