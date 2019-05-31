Mum savagely beaten in luxury resort

Tammy Lawrence-Daley says she was beaten and left for dead during a Caribbean getaway with her husband and friends.

WARNING: Graphic images

A mother's Dominican Republic getaway with her husband and best friends turned into a hellish nightmare when she was beaten unconscious during an eight-hour-long "savage attack" at a resort and left for dead, the woman claimed.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, of Delaware, revealed the details of the horrific incident in a lengthy post on Facebook on Wednesday - months after the bloody January assault in which she says she was nearly killed, the New York Post reports.

"How do you explain to your kids you were almost killed by some random stranger and that 'Mommy is coming home, but I don't look like myself'? How do you look into your parents eyes as they gaze upon your battered face telling them, 'I'm okay, I'll be okay'," Ms Lawrence-Daley began the online post.

"Now that I've had some time to heal, it's time to tell my story, in the hopes that women will be more aware, and hopefully prevent what happened to me."

Ms Lawrence-Daley said she took a holiday at the end of January with her husband and their best pals at the all-inclusive Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana.

The second day of the trip "brought sunshine and beach time" until the night when things took an unexpected turn.

After the group attended a theatre show and went dancing at the resort, they went back to their hotel rooms, where a hungry Ms Lawrence-Daley called for room service.

Ms Lawrence-Daley said she got a message the kitchen was no longer serving food for the night, so she told her husband she was going to head downstairs to the building lounge "for a snack", saying that she'd "be back in five minutes".

"I ended up bypassing the lounge in our building and opted to go to the lounge in the next building, which was on the beach," Ms Lawrence-Daley recalled.

"I thought I could get some pictures of the moon on the water, but I never made it to the beach."

Ms Lawrence-Daley remembered how it was "eerily quiet" when she went through the rotunda between the buildings before she was suddenly attacked from behind by a man in a uniform with the resort logo.

"I took about 10 or so steps just swinging my wristlet back and forth, not a care in the world," she wrote.

"That's when I heard it. Heavy footsteps … one, two, three, four, then they sped up, and then before I could react I was ploughed into from behind and immediately immobilised.

"His arms wrapped around me and he started pulling me immediately into an unlocked maintenance room." She said she wouldn't "go into the gory details of everything".

But she said she "fought with everything I had at that moment", but her attacker "was too strong".

"The next eight hours brought me pain and fear. I was strangled multiple times to unconsciousness," she said.

"My lifeless body was drug (sic) down concrete stairs to an underground waste water area. I was kicked in the head, I was beaten with a club. And then strangled again for the kill."

At some point, her attacker "disposed of my body into an area I refer to as the 'hole'.

"I was unconscious multiple times during this savage attack, so I have no idea what else was done to me during that time. Somehow I survived," she continued.

"Again, I won't go into all of the hell that I went through being basically 'buried' in that hell hole for so many hours."

Ms Lawrence-Daley said she spent five days at a local medical clinic, where she underwent surgery.

"I am still dealing with several issues, including nerve damage, as well as all of the medical expenses since being home," Ms Lawrence-Daley wrote in the post, in which she shared graphic photos of her in the hospital.

According to Ms Lawrence-Daley, the Majestic Elegance resort "claims no responsibility for the attack since I couldn't identify the attacker (even though he was wearing a uniform WITH the resort logo and hit me directly in front of the unlocked maintenance room and dragged me down concrete stairs to a basement so that no one could hear or find me)."

She has shared the story of the horrific attack online.

The woman also claims the resort did not reimburse her for the trip "let alone my current medical bills".

She went on to say: "The security at Majestic Elegance thought I was drunk somewhere. I went missing at 10.30 and was found over 8 hours later. It was hell."

A rep for the resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Ms Lawrence-Daley noted police found evidence "of the blood-smeared mop handle and a maintenance hat in the area I was found, but this means nothing in these countries.

"This man thought he killed me, but he failed. He is still out there, a predator, waiting for his next victim. Only the next woman may not be so fortunate," she said.

In her post, which has gone viral, Ms Lawrence-Daley cautioned others "please, please do not walk alone."

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesman Noel Clay told The Post the agency was "aware of the assault of US citizen Tammy Lawrence-Daley in the Dominican Republic in January 2019, and we continue to follow her case very closely".

"The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," Mr Clay said, adding, the US Government "continues to engage with local authorities on this case".

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission