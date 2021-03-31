Mum pulled knife from baby seat during search

A Gladstone woman faced the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday after she pulled a knife from her car’s baby seat when intercepted by police.

A Gladstone woman faced the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday after she pulled a knife from her car’s baby seat when intercepted by police.

A Gladstone woman intercepted by police was found to be storing a knife in her baby seat, a court has heard.

Zoie-Jane Collins, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a knife in a public place.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Collins’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Police intercepted a green Toyota Camry at the intersection of Toolooa and Coon Streets at 1.15am on February 26.

Collins, a mother of two, was the driver and two of her three passengers were well known to police.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When asked if she had anything to declare before police commenced their search, Collins reached into the baby seat in her car and took out a fixed-bladed knife.

Collins told police the knife was not hers and she had found it earlier, but instead of removing it she placed it in the baby seat.

Mr Manthey placed Collins on a 12-month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance.

No conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– First-time ice offender used drug to deal with injury

– Gladstone man caught drink-driving after-party

– Gracemere property dispute leads to kicked-in back door