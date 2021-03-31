Menu
A Gladstone woman faced the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday after she pulled a knife from her car's baby seat when intercepted by police.
Crime

Mum pulled knife from baby seat during search

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
31st Mar 2021 2:00 PM
A Gladstone woman intercepted by police was found to be storing a knife in her baby seat, a court has heard.

Zoie-Jane Collins, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a knife in a public place.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Collins’ case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Police intercepted a green Toyota Camry at the intersection of Toolooa and Coon Streets at 1.15am on February 26.

Collins, a mother of two, was the driver and two of her three passengers were well known to police.

When asked if she had anything to declare before police commenced their search, Collins reached into the baby seat in her car and took out a fixed-bladed knife.

Collins told police the knife was not hers and she had found it earlier, but instead of removing it she placed it in the baby seat.

Mr Manthey placed Collins on a 12-month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance.

No conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt possession of a knife knife possession possessing a knife in a public place possessing a knife in public
Gladstone Observer

