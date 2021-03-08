Mum of two in court for unlicensed driving

Tani Edward Jo Emery, 32, pleaded guilty to driving of motor vehicle without a driver licence (repeat offender) on Monday in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Tani Edward Jo Emery, 32, pleaded guilty to driving of motor vehicle without a driver licence (repeat offender) on Monday in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A Gladstone mother of two said her son had missed the bus after she was intercepted by police driving without a licence.

Tani Edwina Jo Emery, 32, pleaded guilty to driving of motor vehicle without a driver's licence (repeat offender) on Monday in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

At 8am on February 2, 2021, Calliope Road Policing unit intercepted Emery for the purpose of a licence check.

Checks uncovered Emery had failed to reapply for her learner’s licence after a suspension.

Emery’s duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had not reapplied for a learner’s permit because she could not afford the fee or the fitting of the interlock device on her car.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins said Emery had her licence and plates confiscated for 90 days as a result of her offending, and her car had been immobilised since.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Emery was well within the territory of jail time for her offending, and she was lucky she wasn’t copping a suspended sentence.

“Try and get that bloody license when you get the privilege back, have a crack at it,” Mr Manthey said.

Emery was fined $900 and suspended from driving for three months.

More unlicensed driving stories:

– Bay man, teen arrested after stolen car driven into servo

– Man fronts court over two-year string of burglary, DV

– Dad’s dismay after licence oversight costs dearly

.