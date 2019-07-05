Menu
Riley Amos, 29, is wanted in relation to break and enter and property offences.
Mum of soldier furious wanted man was using son as an alias

Jasmine Minhas
4th Jul 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 5th Jul 2019 8:20 AM
THE mother of an Australian army soldier is "furious" an alleged criminal, who was being sought by police had allegedly been using her son's name as an alias.

In a widely shared social media post, Karen Coatsworth said she wanted to distance her family from Riley Amos, a 29-year-old Coffs Harbour man, who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and break and enter charges.

Amos' mugshot was circulated by police on social media after he allegedly rammed a police dog squad utility in a stolen Subaru WRX at Nambucca Heads on Tuesday night.

Amos was arrested on the Coffs Coast yesterday. 

Ms Coatsworth said Amos had lived with her family, including her son Jason Wouters, years ago.

"Our affiliation with Riley relates to a time when he was...a teenager and we took him into our home and treated him as our own," she said.

"We have not had much contact with him in recent years and certainly wish to disassociate ourselves from him now."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

