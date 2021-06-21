Mum reveals constant deadly attack fears from allergies

A lack of trust in the wider community forces a Brisbane mum of two children with different allergies to work around the clock to keep her children safe from a deadly anaphylactic attack.

Clare Audet is a working mum who doesn't want her children to miss out on the joys of birthday parties or school camps.

Ms Audet, mum of Hugo, 7, who is allergic to peanuts and treenuts and Amelie, 4, who is allergic to dairy, sesame and eggs.

"We had three birthday parties this weekend and that means I am baking safe cupcakes and packing special food," she said.

"I want the children to enjoy life but to be honest I worry every moment that one careless moment will mean one of them has a deadly anaphylactic shock.

"I worry what will be in the pinata, what is in the face paint. Will a trace of the wrong food find it's way to them?"

Siblings Amelie, 4, and Hugo, 7, both have food allergies. Picture: Tara Croser.

"Other mums do their best to accommodate the children's allergies but the wider community often shows a lack of care, especially in the food service world. We don't eat out anymore. It doesn't feel safe," she said.

"Service staff often ask if the kids are anaphylactic, as if that is the requirement to make sure they don't contaminate food during preparation. I think many staff need better educated."

The chief of Allergy & Anaphylaxis Australia warns it is a community responsibility to look after Queenslanders with life-threatening allergies but not everyone is playing their part.

"We need to increase allergy awareness, education and training in the Australian community - from people living with allergies to people preparing, packaging and selling food, and people caring for children in schools or patients in hospitals," Maria Said said.

Life-threatening allergic reactions results in 2400 hospital admissions and approximately 20 deaths in Australia each year. Over four million Australians live with allergic disease and that number is on the rise.

"For many people, allergic reactions are uncomfortable and unpleasant, but for others they can be life threatening, culminating in anaphylaxis. Most commonly these can be caused by food, insect stings or bites or certain medications. When a person experiences anaphylaxis, a large amount of histamine and other chemical mediators are released into the body, causing an inflammatory response," Dr Preeti Joshi, Co-chair of the National Allergy Strategy (NAS) and paediatric clinical immunology/allergy specialist said.

"There are few things more frightening than having or witnessing an anaphylaxis. The symptoms can go from bad to worse very quickly. Your blood pressure can suddenly drop, and your airways narrow, affecting breathing. If anaphylaxis isn't recognised and treated immediately, it can result in serious complications and can even be fatal," Dr Joshi said.

Originally published as Mum of kids with allergies reveals constant fears from deadly attack