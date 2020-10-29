Mum moved by stranger’s ‘unexpected’ note

A English mum has been moved to tears by a stranger's kind donation of a load of food for her kids.

Emma Frost, from Cheshire, was not expecting any deliveries so it came as quite a shock when her eldest child found two big bags of shopping and five children's lunch bags sitting on the step.

Mother-of-five Emma said a note had been left with the shopping, with the words "a gift from our family to yours" written on it by a kind-hearted stranger.

"My eldest went to the door as we were not expecting anyone and found the bags of shopping and five children's lunch bags," Emma said.

"When she came in, she told me that someone had left the shopping with a note. When I read the note I teared up. I was shocked. It was totally unexpected."

RELATED: Cops called to gruesome home scene

The heartwarming note read: "Hi Emma, I'm doing food drops in the community, and someone has put your name forward to receive one. I'm also doing kids packed lunches Mon-Fri.

"If you don't want to receive the kids lunches, just send me a message. Otherwise I'll drop them between 10.30 and 12pm.

"No need to come to the door, I will knock, drop and leave. A gift from our family to yours."

The act of kindness comes after the UK government refused to extend free school meals into half term, leaving many families struggling.

RELATED: 'I thought I killed her'

The campaign had been championed by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who is fighting for food to be provided during all holidays and for free school meals to be provided to all families and households under the UK's social benefits payment scheme.

"I think the government have made the wrong decision as there are more families in a worse situation than we are, and they could really do with the help," Emma said.

"This will be amazing support to us this week as we are self-isolating due to my partner's brother having a positive case of coronavirus."

RELATED: Fed-up diners' caught in surprise act

The unexpected surprise prompted mixed reactions from her children, aged between 11 months and 16-years-old.

"My 16-year-old was shocked and my five-year-old and four-year-old were both very excited," Emma said.

"My 11-month old just wanted the biscuits he had spotted at the top of the bag."

Emma commended the kind stranger for "brightening her day up".

"I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "On a day where I was struggling mentally, you brightened it up. It is very much appreciated and it shows there are still some people sharing their humanity around."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Mum moved by stranger's 'unexpected' note