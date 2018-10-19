Mum loses blue card for punching woman's face

Maddison Kate Hanna pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

A GLADSTONE mum has been stood down from her job after punching her ex-partner's girlfriend in the face.

The court heard the ordeal was caught on camera by the victim, Hanna's ex-partner's current girlfriend.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep said Hanna arrived at her ex-partner's house to pick up their four-year-old son.

The court heard the girlfriend answered the door and Hanna asked to speak to the child's father.

Mr Sleep said the girlfriend began recording when Hanna stepped inside the house.

In the footage the father of the child is heard telling Hanna to leave.

An argument ensued and Hanna punched the girlfriend in the face.

But Hanna's lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said there was much more to the story.

She said there had been an argument between her client and the girlfriend over Hanna's ability to parent the child.

"The relationship between the victim (girlfriend) and my client's former partner is only a few months old,” Ms Ditchfield said. "She has not been in the child's life very long.

"(My client) went to collect her son.”

Ms Ditchfield said although the video footage is mostly of people's feet, the girlfriend is heard saying 'it's none of my business'.

"But then she goes and involves herself in an argument,” Ms Ditchfield said.

"The victim has been on the scene for five minutes and commenting on my client's parenting ability.”

Ms Ditchfield said her client worked at a "local school” but had been stood down as a result of her Blue Card being suspended. She told Magistrate Neil Lavaring Mr Sleep's request for her client to pay compensation to the victim was "inappropriate”.

The court heard the girlfriend did not suffer any serious injury from the punch and did not need to take time off work.

But Magistrate Lavaring said it all started because Hanna "swung at the victim”.

Ms Ditchfield disagreed and said "it all started when the victim involved herself where she shouldn't have”.

Magistrate Lavaring said the victim suffered regardless and ordered Hanna to pay $500 compensation.

He also ordered her to pay a $500 fine and did not record a conviction.