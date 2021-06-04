Mum locked herself in room with son in aggressive ordeal

Susan Caroline The defendant, 48, pleaded guilty to two charges in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday before Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

A mother who locked herself and her nine-year-old child in a bedroom following an argument with her partner faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The woman, 48, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a police protection notice and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the defendant’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 1pm on April 18, 2021 the defendant started verbally abusing the aggrieved.

She was filmed by the aggrieved and was heard saying words to the effect of, “You know what? You are a piece of sh — with your little girl guide pants. He hates your guts.”

“It’s f---ing you everyday of your f---ing life loser, with your f--- ugly wife bullsh--.”

Sometime throughout the argument the defendant pushed the aggrieved in the back which caused him to drop his phone.

At 5.45pm the same day, police attended the defendant’s address and observed the aggrieved in the driveway.

Police spoke to the aggrieved who stated the defendant was inside with their son and an altercation occurred.

Police observed the aggrieved to be shaking while trying to show police a video on his phone.

Police observed the videos and the aggrieved stated the defendant had locked herself in the room with their child.

Police entered the house and located the defendant and the child in her room.

When police opened the door, the child ran past police crying and yelling for his dad.

Police spoke with the defendant separately and later attempted to speak with the child, who was visibly upset and not willing to answer any questions.

The defendant told police she did not physically assault the aggrieved, she only called him a ‘piece of sh--’.

The defendant was so fixated on what the aggrieved was alleged to have done that when police asked her clarifying questions, she did not respond.

Police arrested the defendant for breaking her police protection notice, however, she immediately dropped her weight and said she was not leaving.

The defendant screamed “don’t f---ing touch me’” at police as they attempted to restrain her.

Magistrate Manthey convicted and entered the defendant into a nine month good behaviour bond with a $900 recognisance.

