Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
Weather

Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

Matt Collins
14th Dec 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ella McCartney is counting her blessings after a large tree came crashing through the roof of her Coolum home on Sunday night.

Just after 9pm, Ms McCartney was relaxing on the couch after a big afternoon run when a loud crash came thundering from above her head.

A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods

According to Ms McCartney, the "huge" tree pierced through the ceiling of their two-storey home leaving water bucketing into the lounge room.

The Coast mum was in shock as she tried to comfort her two young children when they came racing into the lounge room.

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in peak-hour washout

MEGA GALLERY: Wild weather unleashes on Coast

"My husband came running out, he felt the whole house shake," she said.

"I've always wanted a water feature and a skylight."

See more photos from the fall here.

The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
editors picks sunshine coast weather tree falls on roof
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        Premium Content Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        News Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow was intercepted by police at Monto.

        • 14th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        GPC receives international recognition for safety

        Premium Content GPC receives international recognition for safety

        News “The accreditation is a fantastic achievement for GPC’s pilot services and a...

        Push for paid umpiring for Gladstone netball

        Premium Content Push for paid umpiring for Gladstone netball

        Sport “This feedback will be considered at GNA’s 2021 Planning Day.”

        AMAZING PICS: The biggest barra hooked at Lake Callide

        Premium Content AMAZING PICS: The biggest barra hooked at Lake Callide

        News A 125cm monster broke the biggest barra record at Lake Callide