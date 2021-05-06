Mum in court for stealing baby supplies

A new mother admitted to stealing a thermometer and dummies for her sick baby, a court has heard.

Amy Chantelle Heath, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to stealing.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Heath’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

On February 26, about 11.50am, Heath entered GP Discount Pharmacy Gladstone on Dawson Rd, West Gladstone.

Heath removed one thermometer, valued at $113.50, from its packaging before putting the item down her shirt.

Heath then left the store, removing a box of baby dummies valued at $6.50, from a shelf on the way.

Police obtained CCTV footage from the pharmacy which showed Heath entering the store, stealing the items and leaving without attempting to pay.

The pharmacy made contact with Heath on the day and warned her if she did not return the items that day, a complaint would be made.

Heath returned at a later date and attempted to return the used items, however, her return was denied.

Police attended Heath’s address on March 26 and she made full admissions to stealing the items, stating she believed her baby may have had a fever and wanted to steal the best thing she could.

Heath was fined $120 and ordered to pay $120 restitution to the pharmacy.

A conviction was recorded.

