Mum hides in room as son breaks property

A GLADSTONE man with an “appalling” criminal history will spend the next month behind bars after he breached a domestic violence order against his mother.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to contravening a domestic violence order, contravening a community service order and a number of drug offences.

A condition of a domestic violence order is be of good behaviour towards his mother, a condition he breached on July 17.

Police were called to a Barney Point home where they found a broken stereo at the bottom of a set of stairs and the man cleaning up broken glass.

The man told police his mum had been arguing with a woman who he didn’t know and he became stressed by the yelling so he grabbed the stereo and threw it down the stairs completely destroying it.

The man continued to yell at his mum calling her a “scummy c---” and a “sl-- mother” after he hit a wall causing a photo frame to fall off a shelf and smash.

The mum told police she could hear breaking in the house and was too afraid to leave her room.

During a search police located 1.3g of marijuana stems, six marijuana seeds, 0.3g of marijuana leaf, a grinder, glass bong and two sets of scales.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the man was trying to defuse the argument between his mother and the other woman.

Mr Pepito asked the court to consider there was no physical violence involved in this incident.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said for someone so young the man’s criminal history was “appalling.”

“I’m well aware he’s still a young man, youth is ordinarily significantly mitigating,” Mr Manthey said.

“His youth is outweighed by seriousness of his offending.”

The man was sentenced to 12 months prioson with a parole release date of September 25.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.