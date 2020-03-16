Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

A MOTHER of four had a “sophisticated” hydroponic set up to grow marijuana she was using to treat symptoms from plasma infusions.

A MOTHER of four had a “sophisticated” hydroponic setup to grow marijuana she was using “to treat symptoms from plasma infusions” a court was told.

Danielle Lee Whelan, 37, pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, possessing property suspected to have been used in connection with a drug offence and possessing anything used in commission of a crime.

On November 25 a search warrant was conducted at a New Auckland property where police discovered eight marijuana plants about 50cm high growing in a setup using hydroponic lights, weather gauges, pH meters and scales.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the plants were in an “excellent” and “healthy” condition.

“This was not a backyard operation where it’s a plant that’s in the ground that’s being watered,” Constable Spargo said.

“This is something deliberately set up to produce the plants at a high rate in a healthy nature.”

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was receiving plasma infusions to treat an auto-immune disease which was causing extreme nausea and shaking.

She said Whelan had stopped the plasma treatments and stopped using the drug.

Whelan bought seeds online under the belief they were the equivalent of a medicinal marijuana, a treatment recommended by a “medical specialist she had seen in Bundaberg”.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella sentenced Whelan to nine months’ probation, no conviction was recorded.