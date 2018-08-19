Mum's second chance from 'spiralling out of control'

SECOND CHANCE: The magistrate hoped a night in the Gladstone watch house would serve as a warning for the woman.

SECOND CHANCE: The magistrate hoped a night in the Gladstone watch house would serve as a warning for the woman. Paul Braven GLA010217_Police_Cou

A MOTHER of four has been given a chance to avoid "spiralling out of control" by a Gladstone magistrate, after what he described as a "spree" of minor stealing from June to earlier this month.

Rebecca Anne Porteous, 26, spent a night in the watch house before appearing in court on Friday, which magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he hoped served as a wake-up call to her.

Porteous pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including five counts of stealing, four counts of breaching bail, a single count of receiving stolen property, and unlawfully possessing suspected stolen property.

She also pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of methylamphetamine.

Porteous was involved in two fuel drive-offs over the period of offending, one to the value of $177.32 on June 4, and one worth $117.95 on June 30.

She was also caught on CCTV stealing three sets of fake nails, a deodorant can and a make-up bag from Kmart Stockland on August 2.

She was also found in possession of a variety of other items believed to have been stolen from businesses around Gladstone.

Mr Kinsella noted that during each of the offences Porteous was accompanied by other people, and that she had only a minor criminal history with a long period of no offending from 2011 to 2018.

To help her avoid "spiralling out of control", Mr Kinsella sentenced her to 15 months probation, recording convictions and ordering she pay $497.14 in compensation to the businesses she stole from.