Mum fronts court after blasting music at caravan park

A MOTHER who continued to blast her music in the early hours of the morning despite a warning from police has been fined.

Jeanie Laurie Duffy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction.

Duffy was playing her tunes from inside a caravan at the Calliope Caravan Park when she got a visit from police about 4.50am on June 15.

Police issued her with a warning to turn the music down following complaints from neighbours. Police left but were called back to the site about 10.20am that same day.

Again officers heard loud music blasting from Duffy's caravan and issued her with a notice to appear in court.

The 40-year-old told the court she was studying a retail course.

Duffy was fined $150 and a conviction was recorded.