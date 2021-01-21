Mum found with drugs wants to be social worker

A Gladstone mum found with drugs said she hoped to become a social worker. FILE PHOTO.

Zoie-Jane Collins, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told on November 15 at 12.10am, Collins was stopped on Centenary Rd, where police formed a suspicious there were drugs.

Police located 0.5g of marijuana inside a smoking pouch.

Collins had previously been dealt with for drug matters a month earlier.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Collins was not aware the drugs were in the car at the time.

Ms Ramos said Collins was not addicted to the drug and only used it for recreation.

She asked the court not to record a conviction as Collins had plans to commence study and go into social work.

Collins was fined $500 and spared a conviction.

