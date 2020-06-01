Mum forced out of town over charge

A Miriam Vale woman was charged after she bought a Midori lemonade for a minor.

A Miriam Vale woman was charged after she bought a Midori lemonade for a minor.

A MIRIAM Vale mother has been forced out of town after being charged with supplying alcohol to a minor in January.

Christine Shirley Hill, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins told the court Hill had been out for birthday drinks with other adults and one person’s daughter at the Miriam Vale Hotel when she ordered a Midori lemonade.

Hill put the drink in front of the daughter, who the bartender who made the drink knew was 16.

The bartender saw the girl consuming the drink and took it away from her.

Police attended Hill’s house on January 7 and during an interview Hill told police she knew her friend had two daughters but could not remember this one’s age and she didn’t attempt to find out.

Sgt Hoskins told the court police were aware Hill had known the family since 2016 and she would be well aware of the daughter’s age.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had to move out of Miriam Vale because it’s a small town and as word spread around about the charge, she lost her employment.

He said she regretted her behaviour and would not do it again.

Hill was fined $1300. A conviction was recorded.