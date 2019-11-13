Mum fined for leaving car window slightly open

Last month, we revealed a law that probably most parents across NSW were breaking without even realising it.

If you race out of the car to empty your letterbox and leave your kids in the backseat, or if you quickly duck into the servo with the air-con left on for your kids, you can be slapped with a $114 fine.

The only way to not be at risk of not being hit with the revenue-raiser is either don't walk more than three metres from your car - or have a child that is over 16 with the younger kids.

Now there's another fine that some of you may not know about - but a Sydney mum found out about it the shitty way.

At the start of this month, Emily left her car in the inner west Sydney suburb of Leichhardt for no more an hour, reported 7NEWS.

On this particular Saturday - it was a pretty warm day of 28C - so she decided to leave the window open a couple of centimetres.

When she got back to her car - she was horrified to discover a fine on her windscreen for $114 for "not securing her windows".

Naturally, Emily was furious describing the rule as of "no benefit to the community" and simply "crazy, revenue-spinning law".

"There are rules and then there is common sense, this is absolutely ridiculous," she told 7NEWS.

"This is my car, can I be fined for leaving my house window locked open? Where does this stop?"

Like many mums, Emily likes to leave the car windows slightly cracked - so her kids aren't getting into a boiling hot car.

"I just wanted to keep the car cool," she said. "Nobody knew such an absurd fine existed until this."

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed to Kidspot that although unattended cars must "secure the windows immediately before leaving the vehicle" - a secured window is considered "even if it is open by up to two centimetres".

Which is exactly why Emily refuses to accept the fine with plans to contest it - especially when the money could go towards Christmas presents for kids

"The police are the Grinch that stole Christmas," she said.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.