Mum fined for pink drawing on man's motorbike

A MOTHER who drew a pink smiley face on the motorbike of a man she was associated with in an act of revenge has been fined $450.

Janet Lucas pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to one count of wilful damage and failing to appear.

Lucas was charged after she drew the image on the man's bike at Kin Kora sometime between January 24 and 27, 2017.

The court was told Lucas was "clearly frustrated” at the man for something he had done and this was an act of revenge.

The 47-year-old was fined $450 and a conviction was not recorded.