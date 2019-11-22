Menu
Getsemani Muñoz was found dead by her mother. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Mum finds model in ‘pool of blood’

by Jacob Dirnhuber
22nd Nov 2019 5:31 AM | Updated: 7:06 AM

A Mexican fitness model was found lying in a pool of blood by her mother - after she was shot and stabbed at her home in Tijuana.

Alondra Getsemani Villasenor, 23, was found butchered when her worried mum paid a visit on 17 November.

The Instagram model had been repeatedly stabbed and shot in the head by a man who fled the scene "in a red car".

 

Getsemani Muñoz was an Instagram model. Picture: Facebook
Her mum arrived at the house after failing to make contact with her for several hours.

Local cops found two bags of cannabis and a 9mm bullet at the scene.

Her body was found on 17 November - and authorities reckon she had been dead for over 24 hours.

 

Villaseñor worked as a trainer at a gym in Tiajuana, according to her social media accounts. Picture: Facebook
Getsemani Muñoz was found lying in a pool of blood by her mother. Picture: Facebook
The only clue into her death is witness accounts that the alleged killer left the scene in a red vehicle Picture: Facebook
Two small bags containing what appeared to be marijuana were also found at the scene. Picture: Facebook
Police insiders said the investigation was ongoing and no motive had been provided.

Tijuana is facing a surging murder rate, the Guardian reported earlier this month.

The report said there have been almost 1,800 murders in the city this year. The exorbitant numbers come on the heels of last year's record of 2,518 murders

Mexico has recorded 14,603 murders in the first six months of 2019, and is on course to surpass the last year's all-time record of 29,111 murders, Reuters reported.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

