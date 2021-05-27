Mum drives BMW to school pick up with .353 BAC

The children of a woman who drove to school pick up with a blood-alcohol content reading of .353 opted to walk home.

Their mother drove home, followed by a concerned witness who saw the car veer all over the road and almost crash into a pole.

Kimberley Lorrell Mattinson, 45, pleaded guilty on May 25 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips said Mattinson drove from her home on Nicholson Street, Allenstown, to Crescent Lagoon State School on North Street, West Rockhampton, at 3pm on May 11.

He said a witness observed two children walk away from Mattinson at the school and approached the children who told the witness they were walking home because their mother was intoxicated.

Sergeant Phillips said the witness offered to help but the offer was not taken up.

He said the defendant was then observed to drive along North Street, swerving all over the road and almost hitting a pole, before parking in a driveway.

Sergeant Phillips said when police spoke with Mattinson, she appeared heavily intoxicated and told them she had driven her BMW to pick up her children from school.

He said Mattinson told them she had been drinking vodka.

Sergeant Phillips said the police transported her home and left her in the care of her husband.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said that despite her lack of prior offending, due to the high reading Mattinson could be sent to prison.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Mattinson had been going through menopause and was suffering from severe symptoms and turned to alcohol to deal with them.

She said Mattinson, who hadn't worked for two years, was a full-time parent to two children aged 11 and eight and was renovating the family home.

Ms Madden said the defendant acknowledged she needed help from Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services, her doctor and counselling sessions.

Ms Beckinsale said Mattinson put herself and others at risk of death.

She said she accepted Mattinson used alcohol to manage menopause symptoms but told her not to do it in the future.

Mattinson was disqualified from driving for 12 months and Ms Beckinsale placed her on a 12-month probation order.

