Mum dobs self in to police after FIFO boyfriend's alleged foul act

IT started as a text message conversation; a Gladstone woman worried her FIFO boyfriend was cheating on her while working away.

But the argument blew up upon her boyfriend's arrival's back to Gladstone, after she went through his phone and found evidence he had been using dating websites.

The fight took a turn for the worst however, when the woman's boyfriend allegedly decided to defecate in her child's swimming pool.

As a result, the woman reported the argument, subsequently dobbing herself in to police for breaching a protection order.

This is what the woman's defence lawyer told a magistrate after the 45-year-old mother pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of a breach of a domestic violence order.

Prior to the argument both the woman and her boyfriend had taken out protection orders against each other in their two-year "toxic" relationship, defence lawyer Matt Heelan said.

The orders were still in place at the time of the offending, meaning they had both breached the orders by being at the residence together where the fight took place, Mr Heelan said.

He told the court it was the defecation act that saw his client go to the police station, despite the fact she would also be dobbing herself in.

However, Mr Heelan said his client was no longer in contact with the man, and was focusing on her child and her job.

He said the woman's ex-boyfriend had been sentenced for the breach in a Townsville court, and received a four-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed the same sentence on the woman.