Mum didn’t realise she was attacking cops

IN COURT: A woman who throw glass at her screen door didn’t realise police had arrived.

IN COURT: A woman who throw glass at her screen door didn’t realise police had arrived.

A GLADSTONE mum who threw glass at her door didn’t realise it was police who had arrived, a court was told.

Kelly-Anne Blackman, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to assault police officer.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

READ MORE: Teen found with drugs four days after being sentenced

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the assault was on the minor end as there was no actual threat involved, police were just fearful of glass going through a fly screen door.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had become agitated because her daughter had hidden her phone and she had also consumed a significant amount of alcohol that night.

“When she came to the screen door she didn’t know it was police,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Blackman was convicted and fined $500, convictions were recorded.