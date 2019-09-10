Mum defends 10yo in baby stomp killing

Police claim the girl dropped baby Jaxon and in a panic stomped on his head. Picture: Supplied

Police claim the girl dropped baby Jaxon and in a panic stomped on his head. Picture: Supplied

The mother of a 10-year-old girl charged with murder after she allegedly killed a six-month-old baby by stomping on its head has defended her daughter, insisting it was an "accident".

Last year, the girl - who is now 11 - was accused of killing baby Jaxon after she dropped him at a daycare centre in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

When he began crying after banging his head, police believe she panicked and stomped on him in a bid to quiet him.

But Jaxon died from his head injuries two days later, and as a result, the girl - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide and taken into custody.

Police claim the 10year-old girl dropped baby Jaxon at a daycare centre and in a panic stomped on his head. Picture: Supplied

Now her mum, who also cannot be identified, has spoken out for the first time since the October 30 incident, telling Inside Edition Jaxon's death was an "accident".

"It's not what it seems," the mum - whose face was shown in the show but her name withheld - said. "There is no way it was done in an intentional way … It was an accident. And you know what? I believe my daughter."

Her daughter is being held at the adult Winnebago Mental Health Institute where she said she's the "youngest person there".

"She's 11 years old with women 40 years old and over," she explained. "She wants to go home."

Her mum has now spoken out, saying the death was an ‘accident’. Picture: Supplied / Inside Edition

During the interview, the devastated mum talks about how "scared" her accused daughter is - stating she has peanut butter and jam sandwiches for dinner and there's no playground for her to use.

She said she is receiving an education during her time behind bars while she awaits trial in a facility that is four hours away from her family home.

During the show, the mum shared photos and videos of her girl's life before and after her arrest, explaining at the time of Jaxon's death she wasn't in her custody.

The girl had been removed from her biological parents and placed in foster care a month before the incident.

Her foster family runs the daycare centre where the tragic events unfolded.

The mum is seen supporting her daughter in court. Both cannot be named for legal reasons. Picture: Supplied / Inside Edition

A family friend launched a GoFundMe campaign last month to raise the bond money to bring her daughter back home, describing the girl as "sweet, loving and caring".

"She is a sweet, loving and caring little girl who deserves to be with her family," the description reads. It has raised just $20 toward its $50,000 goal.

Last November, Jaxon's dad, Nate Liedl, described the pain of losing his son, revealing he "broke down" when he was delivered news Jaxon had died.

Jaxon with his dad Nate Liedl. Picture: Supplied

"They had mentioned what are we going to do if his heart stops, and it caught me completely off guard. I had sent a couple messages out to family to let them know that Jaxon's not going to make it. I remember, I broke down out there pretty bad. Yeah, it's really hit hard," he told ABC7.

Despite his son's accused killer being a child, he said he didn't struggle when he saw her in court.

"As opposed to seeing it as a 10-year-old girl, I saw it as the person who killed my son. And she, in my opinion, deserved to be in shackles or handcuffs. She's a criminal," Mr Liedl said.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au