Mum continually brutally beaten and raped by her husband

Betty found herself completely alone, within weeks of falling pregnant.

The baby's father wanted her terminate the pregnancy as did most of the US woman's family.

Betty's grandparents even tried to get her kicked out of her father's house.

"I was alone, depressed, and felt so isolated.

"He was tall and very good looking. He gave me the attention I didn't have but wanted," the now-mum-of-two first wrote on Love What Matters.

"He tried to understand me and was there in a time I had nobody.

"He was infectious and slowly I started to realise he was a poison in my life."

But even as the red flags started popping up, Betty found it impossible to tear herself away from him.

There was always some explanation to justify his violent behaviour - and Betty became an expert at pretending everything was fine.

"Then it happened - New Year's Eve came, and he got stupid drunk,' Betty said.

"I went to lay down with him in the room and he climbed on top of me.

"He held me down and I fought him. I kicked him, pushed and punched him but he didn't stop.

"I tried to tell him what he had done when he sobered up but told me that I was lying.

"He wouldn't do that, he's not a rapist. I convinced myself it didn't happen the way I thought it had. Maybe I was crazy."

In fact, Betty did such a good job pretending that everything was fine that nobody objected when she married him just five months later.

"I didn't want to walk down the aisle I wanted to tell my family 'NO' but there were people from out of town, so much money went into this," she said.

"I didn't have the courage to say no.

"My wedding day was the day I realised I made a huge mistake.

"My ex-husband looked at me and said, 'You're my wife which means you are my property now'.

"That resonated throughout my body. I kept repeating it over and over in my head.

"A few weeks later he punched me in the face in front of my now-four-year-old-son."

Betty immediately sent her son to live with his dad but found herself unable to escape in the same way.

"As time went on, he beat me, strangled me, dragged me through the house by my hair," she said.

"I remember screaming for help, but we lived in a decent-sized house.

"The neighbours couldn't hear me screaming from the inside.

"I told his friends and they didn't do anything.

"I called his brother and his family stopped talking to me.

"They didn't believe me. Nobody did. I felt hopeless."

As well as the violent beatings, Betty said she was raped countless times by her then-husband.

"No matter how many times I told him to stop, or that I didn't want to have sex he didn't care," she said

"Sometimes he'd get mad and guilt me into it.

"Eventually I just stopped talking, I stopped fighting back.

"I was mentally broken to the point where I just gave up.

"I cried when he had sex with me.

"I just lay there looking at the ceiling waiting for it to be over."

Even after he started seeing other people, he made sure that Betty couldn't leave.

He moved his sister into the house to watch Betty whenever he wasn't home.

Then Betty found out she was pregnant.

"The last time we got into it was one of the last times I saw him," she said.

"He kept punching me in the head and pulled me around by my hair.

"He knew I was pregnant and tried to kick me in the stomach.

"I just wanted to be with him.

"I didn't want the relationship to end I just wanted the behaviour to change. I wanted the old him back."

That night Betty fell asleep with him beside her, knowing that this time she had to escape.

The next morning, Betty woke up covered in blood from her head - she waited until the house was empty to go to hospital.

"I didn't know really what to expect but I knew I was doing the right thing," she said.

"I decided to go ahead and file the report knowing that charges could be pressed.

"I told the police office what happened and everything my ex-husband did to me.

"I told him he raped me, and the officer told me that I should have called the police right away.

"He said that marital rape is hard to prove and insinuated that it was actually rape."

Although Betty originally wanted to terminate her pregnancy, by the time she left her ex - it was too late.

Just a month ago she gave birth to her second son, who she will be raising without any involvement from her ex.

"Every day I'm reminded about the things that happened because I look at my newborn son and see the face of my abuser," she said,

"I know it's not my son's fault and the only thing I see my son is a blessing," she said.

"A second chance to raise a man instead of an abuser.

"When time comes, I know someday he'll ask about his father, but I don't know what I'm going to say yet.

"All I do know is that I can tell him about the power of forgiveness."

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence at home, help is available. Contact 1800 RESPECT, White Ribbon or alternatively, click here to see a variety of support services available by state. If you believe you are in immediate danger, please contact police on 000.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.