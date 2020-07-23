Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: A mum of four was holding Viagra for a man who left it with her.
IN COURT: A mum of four was holding Viagra for a man who left it with her.
Crime

Mum claims she was ‘holding Viagra for a man’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM of four was holding onto Viagra after a man left it in her possession a court was told.

Tamara Lee Guy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

READ MORE: Drink driver unhappy with minimum disqualification

READ MORE: Dad turned Ice Break bottle into a bong

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that on May 20 at 10.30am Guy was intercepted on the Dawson Hwy where police found a portable speaker with a loose lid.

He said inside the speaker were two white pills and one blue one, the white ones were codeine and the blue one was Viagra, which Guy had no script for and had received from an unknown person.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the codeine was for pain and Viagra became in Guy’s possession after a man left it with her.

“She understands she should have just thrown it out,” Ms Wierland said.

Guy was convicted and fined $300.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court viagra
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boozy art class coming back to Gladstone

        premium_icon Boozy art class coming back to Gladstone

        Art & Theatre After being forced to stop due to the COVID pandemic the Brushes and Brews class is making a return this week.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 3:00 PM
        Gladstone’s alarming mental health problem in the spotlight

        premium_icon Gladstone’s alarming mental health problem in the spotlight

        News Women are more likely to talk about their mental health issues than men.

        ‘Too much, too risky’: COVID-19 cancels major Calliope event

        premium_icon ‘Too much, too risky’: COVID-19 cancels major Calliope event

        Rodeo Another rodeo has been bucked from 2020’s schedule as a result of COVID-19.

        ’Simply not true’: War of words between law firm, providers

        premium_icon ’Simply not true’: War of words between law firm, providers

        News Piper Alderman lawyers have hit back at claims about alleged price manipulation.