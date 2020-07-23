Mum claims she was ‘holding Viagra for a man’

IN COURT: A mum of four was holding Viagra for a man who left it with her.

A MUM of four was holding onto Viagra after a man left it in her possession a court was told.

Tamara Lee Guy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that on May 20 at 10.30am Guy was intercepted on the Dawson Hwy where police found a portable speaker with a loose lid.

He said inside the speaker were two white pills and one blue one, the white ones were codeine and the blue one was Viagra, which Guy had no script for and had received from an unknown person.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the codeine was for pain and Viagra became in Guy’s possession after a man left it with her.

“She understands she should have just thrown it out,” Ms Wierland said.

Guy was convicted and fined $300.