Mum claimed to have taken stolen phone from her son

IN COURT: A Gladstone mum said the stolen phone in her possession she had confiscated off her son.

IN COURT: A Gladstone mum said the stolen phone in her possession she had confiscated off her son.

A Gladstone mum found in possession of a phone stolen in a burglary said she had taken the phone off her son and didn’t know anything about a burglary, a court was told.

Kerri Ann Saltner pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravene police direction and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

READ MORE: More than 100 traffic offences come back to bite mum

READ MORE: Driver warned if he’s caught again, it’s jail time

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on May 10, police attended the residence in relation to another matter, when they saw a black phone fall out of Saltner’s possession which they recognised as one stolen in a burglary two days prior from a house across the road.

Sgt Hoskins told the court Saltner denied the phone belonged to her and said she had found it.

She said on June 14 police attended a Gladstone address where they identified Saltner as being wanted in the burglary, however Saltner said she knew nothing about the burglary but was aware the phone was stolen property.

Saltner said she took the phone off her son but didn’t make any attempts to find out who the phone did belong to, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client had taken the phone off her son but wasn’t aware at the time the phone had been stolen.

Saltner was convicted and fined $500.