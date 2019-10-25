Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The $200,000 winning Instant Scratch-It ticket was bought from Alive Pharmacy Calliope
The $200,000 winning Instant Scratch-It ticket was bought from Alive Pharmacy Calliope
News

Mum celebrates ‘life-changing’ win

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Oct 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gladstone mum couldn't believe it when she realised she'd won $200,000 on an Instant Scratch-It.

The lucky woman said she started scratching the ticket and thought she must have won about $500.

"But then I kept scratching and kept getting word after word," she said.

"I called my daughter and told her that I thought I'd won $200,000."

The woman checked and rechecked the ticket before reality sunk in.

It didn't take long to think of ways to enjoy her prize.

"I'm going to help my children and we will definitely be celebrating by going on an overseas holiday," she said.

The winning ticket was bought at Alive Pharmacy Calliope.

Alive Pharmacy Calliope store manager Claire Stone said she was over the moon the store had sold its first major Instant Scratch-It prize.

"It was a cracker when the customer came into the store to claim their prize," Ms Stone said.

"It was just a huge lift for the store straight away."

The store opened in April and Ms Stone said they were thrilled to have sold a major prize-winning ticket.

instantscratchit majorprize overseasholiday winner
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Retirees remember the good times

    premium_icon Retirees remember the good times

    News The QAL Retirees club hosted their annual event this month to stay connected and up to date.

    • 25th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    premium_icon Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    News Welcome home MPs. Now that you’re back in your electorate after a long week in...

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:55 AM
    ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    premium_icon ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    News EACH Christmas this Gladstone resident takes his grandchildren crabbing but this...

    A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    premium_icon A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    News Star Wars, dinosaurs and Lego — there’s plenty on offer at Gladstone PopCon 2019.