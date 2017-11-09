Mum calls cops for help but too embarrassed to open front door

A Gladstone resident was told to take more care when calling police for help, after her actions landed her in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A GLADSTONE resident was told to take more care when calling police for help, after her actions landed her in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Just after midnight on October 15, Aquona-Lee Stances Fisher, 26, called police for assistance after her ex-partner showed up at her Glen Eden home.

Fisher told Magistrate Melanie Ho they had an argument after she refused to let him stay for the night.

She said she called police for help because her ex was becoming violent and suicidal.

But once police arrived at the address, Fisher refused to let them inside her home.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the "defendant became quite agitated and said 'this is not how they do it where I'm from, go look for Luke (her ex)'."

The defendant was told a number of times she was obstructing police and that if she continued, she would be charged.

"I called the police for Luke ... he was violent ... (but) he took off. He wasn't there," Fisher said.

The court heard even though she told police her ex was not in the house, they continued to try to come inside, telling her the door would have to be kicked in if she didn't comply.

Once inside, Act Snr Const Selvadurai said police found two small children with the defendant, all three of whom were living in conditions "best described as squalid, with rotten food and pest manifestations in most of the rooms".

Fisher told police she had only obstructed them because she didn't want them to see the state of the house.

"She was embarrassed,"defence lawyer Rio Ramos told the court.

Ms Ho deemed the prosecution facts were unusual and pointed out the offending only occurred because the defendant needed help with her suicidal ex-partner.

Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of assault or obstructing police.

She was released on a $300 recognisance, on the condition she was on good behaviour for the next four months.

No conviction was recorded.